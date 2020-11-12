Dr Noor Hisham: Missing Salak TInggi residents could be undocumented migrants avoiding authorities

A general view of Medan 88, Salak Tinggi amid the enhanced movement control order November 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Health Ministry was concerned that about 400 people unaccounted for in a Sepang township under a lockdown were undocumented migrants who would try to avoid being found, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general was responding to questions on the search for the hundreds missing from Medan 88 in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi before the enhanced movement control order there took effect today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the area was put under the EMCO after it was deemed a high-risk zone due to the concentration of foreign workers residing there but were employed in the south of Selangor and northern parts of Negri Sembilan.

“But those who we feel ran away from the area (Salak Tinggi) are undocumented migrants and we believe this is because they are worried after they are tested, they will be arrested and detained at the Immigration Department’s detention depo.

“It is this group that could have fled from the area that worries us. However, we will trace them and make sure they come forward and we will then see how to solve the problem,” he said.

It was reported that 400 of the 800 residents of Medan 88 have not returned home after hearing the area was cordoned off by authorities ahead of the EMCO’s official announcement on Wednesday.

Dr Noor Hisham then urged the missing to come forward for testing.

“We advise them to come forward for testing, because the testing is free, where if they do their own tests, they would maybe be charged a fee of around RM300.

“But if they are tested by us, it (the costs) would be covered by the Health Ministry,” he said.