Covid-19: Sabah sets SOP to manage donations, assistance, says state minister

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said donors in Sabah would need to inform the Deputy State Secretary’s Office (Administration) at least three days prior to giving their donations or assistance. — Bernama pic KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — The Sabah government has created a standard operating procedure (SOP) for managing donations and assistance from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), companies, community leaders and individuals wishing to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“For donors outside Sabah, it will be seven days prior to giving their donations or assistance. The SOP will be coordinated by the Deputy State Secretary’s Office (Administration).

“For donors and individuals outside of Sabah, it is compulsory to secure special entry approval to the state from the Office of Internal Affairs and Research,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the state welcomed donations from all NGOs, companies, community leaders and individuals.

Meanwhile, he said the distribution of food baskets to target groups was going smoothly and, as of today, 160,962 food baskets had been distributed throughout Sabah.

A total of 319 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Sabah today, bringing the cumulative total to 21,767 cases. — Bernama