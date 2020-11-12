Covid-19: Melaka health personnel ever ready to help out in Sabah

Health workers collect swabs at a Covid-19 drive-through testing site at a factory in the Bayan Lepas Industrial Zone November 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

MELAKA, Nov 12 — Syukor Abdul Malek, a 23-year-old assistant medical officer in the Batu Berendam Health Clinic here is among the many volunteers who had no qualms about being deployed to Sabah to help deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Syukor, who has served the Health Ministry for only a year, said he is ready for the challenge and wants to experience being part of the frontliners tackling the global health crisis.

“So far, I’ve been informed that I will assist health personnel in Tuaran for two weeks, but I have to be ready for a longer stay there,” he said when met at the flagging-off of the Melaka Health Team Mobilisation to Sabah by state Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman at Wisma Persekutuan here, today.

Also present was Melaka Health director Datuk Dr Ismail Ali.

Meanwhile, Asiah Ashim, a 24-year-old nurse from the Peringgit Health Clinic, said she too was delighted to be given the opportunity to assist health personnel in Sabah, where she was born.

“Not everyone will get this opportunity and, for me, it is a very valuable experience. Of course, I’m scared but we have to be positive so that we can carry out our duties as best we can,” she said.

Syukor and Asiah are among five health personnel from health clinics and hospitals in Melaka who will be deployed to the Tuaran Health Clinic and Lahad Datu Hospital in Sabah.

As of yesterday, the Melaka Health Department had mobilised 68 personnel of various posts to be deployed to red zones in a bid to deal with pandemic outside of the state, of which, 35 were sent to Sabah. — Bernama