CMCO: Sabah govt allows marriage solemnisation with SOP, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — Sabah Special Functions Minister, Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said the Sabah government allows wedding ceremonies during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) under the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

He said among the that needed to be complied with is that the marriage solemnisation could only be held at the office of the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS).

“Marriage applications can be made at the nearest JHEAINS district office and the marriage application form must be completed, and it is approved by the marriage registrar before the marriage solemnisation.

“Applicants can suggest the date of the solemnisations which must concur with the district JHEAINS office and attendance during the marriage contract is limited to three people only, namely, the groom and the bride and the guardian,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Arifin said Islamic pre-marriage courses could also be done online.

“This online course is done to replace the Muslim face-to-face pre-wedding courses held prior to this.

“Online pre-marriage course application can be done at https://forms.gle/NA7HAUtiBPaAZc5N7 and the registration fee is RM75 per participant,” he said. — Bernama