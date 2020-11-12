CMCO: Investiture of Penang state awards, medals and honours postponed to next year, says state Speaker

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock in Batu Maung, Penang November 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 12 — The Penang government today announced that the investiture of the state award, medal and honours for this year has been postponed to next year following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the state.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang in a statement today said Penang Governor Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas had consented that the investiture ceremony, which was initially scheduled for November 21, be postponed to January 16.

“The postponement is to ensure compliance with the EMCO announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama