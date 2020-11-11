Putrajaya announces EMCO in Medan 88, Sepang starting tomorrow

The enhanced movement control order on Medan 88 commences tomorrow until November 25. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The National Security Council (NSC) today announced implementation of the enforced movement control order (EMCO) in Medan 88, Salak Tinggi, Sepang, Selangor.

In a press briefing today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that on the advice of and risk analysis done by the Health Ministry, the EMCO will be implemented starting tomorrow (November 12) until November 25.

“The EMCO will affect as many as 800 residents who reside in the area, but will also help the Health Ministry conduct proper screenings and curb the spread of Covid-19 there,” he said.

Ismail also announced the end of EMCO in two areas: the Penang prison and its attached quarters in Penang, and Pangsapuri Mutiara Kasih and Taman Khazanah Indah, both in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

The EMCO in the Penang prison and its attached quarters was first implemented on October 15 to October 28, and subsequently extended to November 11.

Risk analysis done by the Health Ministry indicated a downward trend with regards to the Covid-19 situation in the prison, as the last case recorded there was on November 5.

“The NSC has decided to end the EMCO in Penang prison and the attached quarters today, as per scheduled,” he said.

The end of the EMCO in Pangsapuri Mutiara Kasih and Taman Khazanah Indah in Lahad Datu, Sabah comes after its implementation on October 13 to October 26, then extended to November 9.

On November 9, the NSC decided to extend the EMCO by another two weeks until November 23, as the Health Ministry was still waiting on sample results from screenings done in the area.

However, yesterday, the Health Ministry received the results of all 5,189 samples sent for testing, with all of them testing negative.

Ismail added that the ministry also did not record any new cases in the two areas for 18 days straight.

“Upon advice of and risk analysis done by the Health Ministry, the NSC has decided to end the EMCO in Pangsapuri Mutiara Kasih and Taman Khazanah Indah today,” he said.