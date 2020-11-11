Only six Covid-19 cases in Kedah are from Penang, says Chow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town November 11, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 11 — Only six Covid-19 positive cases in Kedah are from the Bayan Cluster in Penang, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Refuting a statement by Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor that 77 Covid-19 cases in Kedah were “imported” from Penang, the Penang lawmaker said the state Health Department said only six positive cases in Kedah were from the Bayan Cluster in Penang.

Chow admitted that there are some people who are from Perak and Kedah and were working in factories in Penang.

“According to the state Health Department, only 13 positive cases in other states were from the Bayan Cluster, six in Kedah and seven in Perak,” he said during a press conference at Komtar today.

“We do not know where the 77 positive cases, allegedly involving factory workers in Penang who went back to Kedah, are from,” he added.

He said this is a time when all parties and states need to work together in facing the pandemic.

“There is no need to point fingers and blame neighbouring states which is unprofessional and does not help stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

He said Penang has never made such accusatory statements even when other clusters spread to the state but had chipped in to help flatten the curve.

On the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for the remand prison and the quarters on the island which ends today, Chow said the state Health Department has already proposed that it not be extended.

“As for the EMCO for Seberang Perai Prison and the quarters which ends on November 18, the Health Department has said it could be extended if more cases are reported at the location,” he said.

He said the state Health Department will continue to monitor the situation from time to time based on the risks of the area but the final decision will come from the Health Ministry.

On the proposed targeted EMCO for certain localities in Mukim 13 under the Intan Cluster, Chow said the state Health Department is still monitoring the situation.