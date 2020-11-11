Nora Anne Quoirin inquest: Teen’s mother laments police reluctance to pursue criminal angle in early days of disappearance

Meabh (centre) recalled how only one police officer expressed interest in taking a criminal investigation line of inquiry. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The mother of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin said she felt the police were slow to begin investigating foul play as a possibility in her daughter’s disappearance from The Dusun Resort, Seremban in August last year, the Coroner Court heard today.

Testifying as the 35th witness in Quoirin’s inquest, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin testified that the primary focus during her daughter’s disappearance was that of the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation and it took several days for police to establish what she felt was absolutely critical in terms of exploring for any elements of criminality.

She was earlier asked whether there was any effort in terms of criminal investigation by the authorities following her daughter's disappearance.

“No, it took days for us to really establish that we felt this was absolutely critical.

“But we could see that so little resources were committed to a criminal angle and we were very worried about that and there are still elements of that still worry me greatly.

“I can only give you my own understanding which was that the dominant commitment was in the SAR and it took a long time to mobilise and convincingly explore a criminal route, and I believe critical evidence, if it ever existed, would have been lost in that time,” she told the inquest hearing conducted through video-conferencing earlier.

She recalled how her husband and Quoirin’s father, Sebastien Marie Philipe, had gone up to their chalet’s mezzanine to wake the children up and discovered the missing teen around 7.30am on August 4, 2019.

“He immediately called to me, the words to the effect was that Nora is not here can you see her.

“I immediately panicked because I knew Nora was not in the apartment because I was standing in the open area at this point. I quickly raced around the apartment and went to reception.

“When I got back to the chalet, I noticed the window open and immediately became stressed. First thing that flashed through my mind was that Nora had been taken,” she said.

Meabh also recalled how only one police officer expressed interest in taking a criminal investigation line of inquiry with several senior police officers refusing to communicate with the family when pestered with questions on the ongoing effort to locate the missing girl.

“And they just said to me, stay calm let us do our job. More or less we know what to do, just be quiet and I know that is deeply upsetting. I knew they were senior. I was thinking to myself if that is what we’re doing, we will not find Nora,” she said, adding that the family felt that no point abduction and kidnapping were seriously considered.

She said the family had a sense that criminal enquiries were seriously considered when then police international relations liaison officer Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal was assigned to the family.

One particular area of concern, Meabh pointed out, was that of gathering forensic evidence which she said only took place after three days into Quoirin’s disappearance.

“The team only took prints in the bedroom where I was sleeping and bathroom. We couldn't believe they didn't take prints of the entire property and not the area where she (Quoirin) had been sleeping.

“They then came back on Wednesday (three days later) to take prints. But we were very frustrated. At that time, my entire family, members of the staff, had been in the property. It would have been tricky,” she said, referring to contamination of evidence on the scene.

When asked whether she agreed it was difficult to ascertain a specific course of investigation during the early stages of Quoirin’s disappearance, Meabh disagreed.

“No, I think there are clearly two possibilities that are immediately clear and required to be pursued the moment she disappeared.

“One is absolutely the theory that was prioritised, that she could have gotten out the chalet and therefore search-and-rescue operation was needed.

“Of course the other route seems very obvious, the window where no one has been able to explain how it could be open and I think that's a very serious thing and I think I understand that no one could have possibly in their first moments understood Nora didn't go out of the window, although as other people asked me why would she climb out of the window when it’s easier to walk out of the door.

“Nonetheless, even if they couldn’t initially realise Nora wasn't capable of accessing that window, as soon as we were spoken to on the first afternoon and gave our statement, it was totally clear that was not possible for Nora and therefore the window needed to be explored as a route and therefore a criminal angle needed to be considered strongly.

“So to me, both of the routes were obvious from as soon as Nora disappeared and I would have wanted to explore both with equal measure,” she said.

Teenager was physically incapable of getting out the window herself

Meabh also told the court how her daughter lacked the physical strength like an ordinary child of her age would have due to her medical condition.

“Nora had quite a lot of physical challenge in both her fine motor and gross motor skill.

“So she was physically well and able for a basic point of view but she struggled a great deal with balance and coordination in particular,” she said, adding that Quoirin would often stumble or fall if she involved herself in any activities that require any sort of balancing.

As for the chalet’s window, Meabh said it would require tremendous strength from her daughter to just push open the window and that the latter was very aware of her own handicap.

“First of all, Nora had little physical strength. She couldn't lift heavy things or push or pull things easily. So she would have to work a bit and use probably both hands to push quite hard to open the window.

“It was already at my waist height and she would have to climb. Nora wasn't very tall and she had used her hand and legs to coordinate climbing up. She just wouldn't be capable of that, it's simple as that. Even knowing the window and even with me standing there helping her, I cannot see how Nora could have physically climbed out of the window.

“From a cognitive point of view, Nora wasn’t spatially aware. She wouldn't notice things around her easily. It would have been impossible in the dark to have seen the windows.

“She wouldn't have known there were windows there to push, she certainly wouldn't have been wandering around trying things in the apartment. She just wouldn’t do that,” she added.

Nora Anne, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, disappeared from the resort last year where she was staying with her London-based family, triggering a 10-day hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Her body was discovered close to the jungle retreat and an autopsy found that she likely died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.