New Sabah assembly convenes for first time tomorrow

A general view of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly Building in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 11 — The 16th Sabah State Assembly will sit for the first time tomorrow, with the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah set to face possibly the largest Opposition in the state’s history.

The federal-aligned GRS government’s 41 elected and six nominated assemblymen led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will face 32 lawmakers coming from Warisan and its partners Upko, DAP and PKR.

Warisan is led by former chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin will open the first session of the 16th Sabah State Assembly to a limited crowd and official media tomorrow.

Newly appointed Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya said the two-day meeting would be held under strict adherence to standard operating procedures introduced to prevent Covid-19 risks.

He said the traditional parade for the opening ceremony by Juhar would not be held this time, while the second day of the sitting would held next week on November 16.

Kadzim said that the debates for the governor’s speech would be limited and not all assemblymen would be able to participate due to time constraints.

“A supplementary budget will also be tabled during the Monday sitting,” he said.

He said the state budget for 2021 would be tabled in December with ample time provided to all assemblymen to debate it.

In the September 26 state election, GRS won 38 out of the 73 state seats up for contest while the Warisan coalition took 32. Three independent assemblymen joining the GRS ranks that have them 41 seat majority.

The GRS further solidified its position with the appointment of six nominated assemblymen later on.

Sabah is still under a conditional movement control order that prohibits inter-district travel, among other restrictions.