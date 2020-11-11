Lorry driver on drugs arrested after ramming police roadblock in Alor Gajah

Alor Gajah Police chief Supt Arshad Abu said, luckily, no police or military personnel manning the roadblock was injured in the 1.30pm incident. — iStock.com pic via AFP

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 11 — A lorry driver who was high on drugs was arrested for ramming into a roadblock at the Simpang Ampat toll plaza yesterday.

Alor Gajah Police chief Supt Arshad Abu said, luckily, no police or military personnel manning the roadblock was injured in the 1.30pm incident.

“The 26-year-old suspect was driving a 10-tonne Isuzu lorry laden with avian cage from Alor Gajah heading to Rawang, Selangor.

“The incident only caused damage to the roadblock signage and did not involve any other vehicle or injuries to others,” he said in a statement here today.

Arshad said the urine test conducted on the driver showed that he was positive for methamphetamine. — Bernama