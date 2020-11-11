Dr Noor Hisham: 822 new Covid-19 cases; prevention focus now on Selangor and Negri

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Malaysia recorded 822 new Covid-19 cases since yesterday, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said when disclosing that 550 were detected in peninsular states.

The Health director-general said that while Sabah was still the state with the highest number of new cases, with 259, its infection trend was falling.

“The focus is now is on peninsular states due to the spike of cases here. As we can see, the total of Selangor and Negri Sembilan cases are 403.”

“We need to recognise these localities and take preemptive measures to break the Covid-19 infection chain in those areas,” he added.

Sabah still has the highest number of new Covid-19 cases at 258, with 12 coming from three new clusters dubbed the Karamunting, Saga, and Haven clusters, another 91 from close contact screenings and 111 from Covid-19 screenings.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan recorded 225 positive Covid-19 cases, with 221 from existing clusters, one from Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and the remaining three from Covid-19 screenings.

Selangor continued to register significant a number of new Covid-19 cases with 176 — 102 from existing clusters, 38 from close contact screenings, and another 36 from Covid-19 screenings.

Other states recording new cases include Labuan (47), Penang (26), Kuala Lumpur and Kedah (17), Sarawak and Perak (14), Johor (10), Melaka (six), Putrajaya (three), Perlis (two), and Kelantan with one new case.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported two fatalities, both involving migrants — a 22-year-old woman with heart complication, and a 67-year-old also with medical condition.

He said that 86 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 30 needing breathing assistance.