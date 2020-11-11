Dewan Rakyat passes motion to set up Special Select Committees, Opposition pushes for equal representation

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the newly formed Special Select Committees would consist of seven members with the committee on state and federal relations left out. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Dewan Rakyat this morning passed the motion to set up the nine bipartisan Special Select Committees that will replace the 10 committees formed during the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

The committees will serve as checks and balances for all ministries, in areas such as human rights and constitutional affairs, science and innovation, finance and economy, the monitoring of agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department, infrastructure, education, health, and women and children.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the newly formed Special Select Committees would consist of seven members — five MPs from the ruling coalition and two from the Opposition — with the committee on state and federal relations left out.

This led to DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh questioning the lack of Opposition representation in the committee and proposing equal numbers instead.

In reply, Takiyuddin said that he will put the proposal to the committees, before adding that some will be headed by the Opposition, with details to be announced later.

Several Opposition MPs also questioned the government’s decision to scrap the Dewan Rakyat Special Select Committee on state and federal relations when many issues remain unresolved.

Among them was Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim who cited water, forest and land development matters as well as the Malaysia Agreement 1963 as examples.

“What is the rationale for not including the state and federal relations special committee?” he asked the Dewan Rakyat.

Takiyuddin replied that the state and federal relations special committee has been absorbed into the human rights and constitutional rights committee.

Meanwhile, on Yeoh’s suggestion that MPs holding positions in GLCs should not be part of the special committees to avoid a conflict of interest, Takiyuddin said there are no rules barring such MPs from being part of the special committees.

Several other women MPs in Dewan Rakyat this morning questioned why there were no special committees for the environment and gender equality.

Among them were PH’s Merbok MP Nor Azrina and Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh who suggested it should be looked into immediately for Malaysia to be on par with international standards.

Takiyuddin advised the MPs to write to Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to propose additional committees.

The new Special Select Committees replace the 10 committees formed during the previous PH administration, namely Budget; state and federal relations; consideration of Bills; defence and home affairs major public appointments, rights and gender equality; election; international relations and trade; human rights and constitutional affairs; and science, innovation and environment.