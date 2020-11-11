DAP’s Ketari rep says gave police statement over alleged CMCO breach

Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman said she was summoned to the Sepang district police headquarters over the matter, and went accompanied by her lawyer, Syahredzan Johan. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman said the police have interviewed her over a beachside party in Sepang, Selangor, that was allegedly in violation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

She said she was summoned to the Sepang district police headquarters over the matter, and went accompanied by her lawyer, Syahredzan Johan.

The Pahang state lawmaker said she cooperated fully with investigators during the interview session and would leave it to the authorities to decide if action should be taken against her.

“I hope that any action taken will be fair and just, and free of preferential treatment even though I am an elected representative,” she said in a statement.

“I am regretful and apologise again over what happened.”

Earlier yesterday, the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department confirmed it was investigating Young Syefura Othman under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 over a birthday party she held at Avani Sepang Gold Coast Resort with five friends.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Young Syefura had shared photographs of the party, which led to social media users questioning how she and her friends were allowed to hold the event in Selangor that was already under a CMCO at the time.

She initially defended herself but later apologised when the criticism did not relent.

Under the CMCO, inter-district travel for non-work or non-emergency purposes is prohibited.