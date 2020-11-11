Backbencher proposes creating JobsSarawak to assist state’s job seekers

Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said that with such a platform, job seekers in the state needed not go through the process of seeking employment opportunities from across the country. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Nov 11 — A Sarawak government backbencher has proposed that an online job-search platform like JobsMalaysia and known as JobsSarawak be created to advertise job vacancies in the state.

Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman (GPS-Tupong) said that with such a platform, job seekers in the state needed not go through the process of seeking employment opportunities from across the country.

“This platform could also ensure that companies in Sarawak would advertise the job opportunities for Sarawakians first before opening these to others.”

He said this when debating on the Supply Bill (2021), 2020 and motion on the development expenditure estimate for 2021 at the State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

Fazzrudin also suggested that a special committee be formed to seriously study and look into the menace of online gambling and to enact stricter laws to overcome it.

“This is a serious problem which requires more attention and sterner action,” he said, adding that stricter laws could help the authorities tackle the problem more effectively.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (GPS-Murum) called on the state government to seriously seek solutions to the high-density population problem at the existing settlements or traditional villages by allocating housing lots with good and well-planned infrastructure.

He said the high-density population problem at the Bakun Resettlement Scheme (BRS), Sungai Asap was increasingly worrying and needed serious action from the government by providing housing lots for 3,000 new families at 15 longhouses in the scheme.

“The government also needs to provide a special allocation to immediately repair the rundown houses in 15 villages at the BRS, Sungai Asap,” he added.

Kennedy also said that the 2021 State Budget which continued to focus on the agriculture sector with an allocation of RM1.123 billion could uplift the economy of rural residents.

On the Agriculture Financing Fund, he said more farmers could benefit from the RM265 million allocation next year. — Bernama