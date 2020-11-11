Air Selangor: Water supply will be restored in stages from 3pm today

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd announced that it expects water supply to be restored in stages to consumers in affected areas from 3pm this afternoon. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — There is good news this morning for the over one million account holders in the Klang Valley and Selangor hit by a water disruption that began at 6pm yesterday.

In a statement, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd announced that it expects water supply to be restored in stages to consumers in affected areas from 3pm this afternoon.

The water utility company confirmed that operations at the SSP 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants (LRA) commenced at 2.40am once a reading of 0 TON (threshold odour number) had been recorded three consecutive times.

“At 7am this morning, all four LRA finished conducting cleaning and pumping activities at every stage of the treatment process to ensure that the quality of water supplied is clean and safe as per Health Ministry standards,” the statement read.

“Air Selangor carried out water quality checks at every stage of the treatment process as well as at service pools, and Suruhanjaya Perkhidmatan Air Negara (SPAN) has verified that odour is no longer present.”

“Consumers can expect to receive water supply in stages from 3pm depending on where they are located in the water supply distribution system.”

The statement went on to say that Air Selangor will release a schedule on the restoration of water supply to affected areas in due course.

Consumers are advised to refer to the company’s official website www.airselangor.com, as well as its official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for updates.

Yesterday, the Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) announced that operations at the SSP 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants had been suspended at about 12.20pm.

The decision was made after odour pollution with a reading of about 8 TON was recorded from Sungai Selangor.

The shutdown affected 1,139,008 account holders in 1,279 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

This morning, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the police have opened an investigation paper into the incident.

This is the ninth time that water supply in the Klang Valley has been disrupted this year.

Before this, 274 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang were left without water for about two days from October 4, due to an odour pollution of Sungai Semenyih.