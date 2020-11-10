Water cuts for over one million households in Klang Valley again from 6pm today due to pollution, says Air Selangor

The water disruption will affect 1,279 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — There will be water supply disruptions for 1,139,008 account holders from 6pm today due to contamination at four water treatment plants in Selangor, Air Selangor said.

The disruption will affect 1,279 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

The reason for the water cuts is the raw water source at the water treatment plants at SSP 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang were found to be contaminated at 12.45pm today.

The TON (Threshold Odour Number) emanating from Rantau Panjang registered 8 TON while the water treatment plants were at 4 TON, Air Selangor said in a statement.

“Efforts to dilute the solvents and ‘flush’ the contaminants that we found in Sungai Selangor have been done by releasing 300 million litres of water from the Sungai Selangor dam and 500 litres from the Sungai Tinggi dam daily.

“At the same time, Air Selangor has pumped 192 litres of raw water from the KL Larut pool for the very same reasons.

“We understand the need for clean water especially in times of Covid-19 and the conditional movement control order and are taking all necessary steps to minimise the impact of these disruption to our affected customers,” the water company added.

More information on the affected areas is available on its website, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This is the ninth time water supply in the Klang Valley has been disrupted this year.

Before this, 274 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang were left without water for about two days from October 4, due to an odour pollution of Sungai Semenyih.