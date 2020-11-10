Two children feared drowned after vehicle swept into Sungai Liawan in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 10 — Two children are feared drowned while their father survived, after the four-wheel drive vehicle which they were travelling in was swept into Sungai Liawan, some 120 km from here, at about 12.08 midnight last night.

Keningau Fire and Rescue Station chief Mudi Pengiran said the two children, aged four and six, and their father were believed to be travelling on a bridge on the way to Kampung Ansip from Kampung Dangulap.

“The bridge was flooded as water had overflowed following heavy rain at the upper river,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Mudi said the vehicle was found not far from the scene at about 12.30 midnight but the children, a girl and a boy were missing.

He said search and rescue efforts mounted together with the police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force resumed at 8am today. — Bernama