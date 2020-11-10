Selangor state assembly votes to pass RM1.1b development budget for 2021

The Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting in Shah Alam July 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — A state development budget in excess of RM1 billion was voted through by the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today following two days of debates.

The motion, named Development Allocation Budget 2021, was passed by state lawmakers via a voice vote, with almost all in favour of the budget worth RM1.103 billion.

A breakdown of the budget according to order papers showed how an estimated RM738,795,350 would be allocated to the mentri besar and state secretary’s offices cumulatively, the largest among nine allocations for the state next year.

Among the other departments with sizeable allocations include the Selangor Works Department, who will be given RM170 million, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department with an allocation of RM89,989,490, and RM78,000,160 going towards the Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

The Selangor Agriculture Department was allocated RM14 million, with RM5.225 million going towards the state Forestry Department, RM5 million for the Selangor Veterinary Services Department, RM1.71 million for the state Town and Rural Planning Department, and RM280,000 for the Selangor Treasury.

Today’s development budget is part of the cumulative RM2.32 billion state budget tabled by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari on Oct 31, with the remaining RM1.22 billion set aside for operating expenditure.