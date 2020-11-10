Selangor police confirm investigation into DAP’s Ketari rep over beach party during CMCO

Syefura apologised yesterday and insisted that she had not abused her position as an elected lawmaker to hold the party. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Selangor Criminal Investigation Department has confirmed it was investigating Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman for a possible violation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The department said in a statement today that two reports were lodged against her over a birthday party she held with five friends by a beach in Sepang earlier this month.

It said the reports were lodged based on photographs of the alleged event that Young Syefura had uploaded on her Instagram account.

The department added that investigations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 were proceeding.

In the since-deleted post, Syefura had shared photographs of her birthday celebration at the Avani Sepang Gold Coast Resort with five friends.

The pictures showed them sitting beside the beach having a picnic without any social distancing or face masks.

After continued criticism on social media, she apologised yesterday and insisted that she had not abused her position as an elected lawmaker to hold the party.

The party was believed to have taken place when Selangor and the rest of the Klang Valley were already under the CMCO that prohibited inter-district travel for non-work or non-emergency purposes.