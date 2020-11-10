Selangor MB says river contamination possibly reprisal for state’s harsher punishment against polluters

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at the Selangor state secretariat building in Shah Alam October 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has not ruled out the possibility of sabotage over the latest river pollution incident to affect the state.

The Star reported him as saying those responsible behind today’s incident appeared familiar with the timetable of authorities monitoring the state’s rivers and how to elude them.

“I believe my executive council members and I will be blamed because of the stern actions we have taken to ensure that water pollution does not occur in Selangor,” he was quoted as saying.

The mentri besar pointed out the forced closure of the four water treatment plants happening barely 24 hours after the Selangor State Legislative Assembly passed the amendments to the Water Management Board Enactment.

Amirudin also said the state's legal advisor will send a notice to the Selangor Palace for the Sultan of Selangor’s royal assent to enable enforcement of the law.

“The state government has not been able to utilise the drone facilities to monitor the rivers as announced in Selangor’s Budget 2021.

“Our expectation to use the drone in November will be sped up. We might make changes in the usage of the drone as we fear there will be more sabotage of our operations schedule,” he said