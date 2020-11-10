Sarawak cops arrest two, seize shotgun and other weapons from car during raid

Police arresting one of the suspects found inside the car. — Borneo Post Online

MIRI, Nov 10 — Miri police seized a shotgun kept inside a car and arrested two men aged 39 and 24 during a raid at a parking lot in Jalan Temenggong Oyong Lawai Jau, Off Jalan Brighton here on Sunday evening.

Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said during the raid at 4.05pm a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police personnel led by ASP Unang Gian, after being tipped off, also seized a car which was in a suspicious condition as the registration number seemed to have been changed and was believed to be fake.

A shotgun and an iron hammer kept inside the car. — Borneo Post Online pic

He said when police approached the car, one of the suspects fled from the driver’s side on realising the presence of the police.

On further examination, he said the team of police managed to capture another suspect who was still in the car and seized a 123-metre-long shotgun with a sling strap and an iron hammer kept inside the bonnet of the car, Kwantau machete kept at the back passenger seat and a knife.

He said initial investigation on the shotgun found no serial number in any part of the firearm.

He said the suspects also did not have a licence to own a firearm.

“We are investigating the case under Section 8(A) of the Firearms Act 1960 and Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Materials and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958,” Lim added. — Borneo Post Online