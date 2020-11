Strong winds bend coconut trees in Kampung Pantai Sepat in Kuantan November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory of a tropical storm currently located at approximately 1,417km northeast of Sandakan, Sabah.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the storm is currently about 404km northwest of Samar Island, Philippines and moving northwest at 20km/h.

“The maximum wind speed can reach 83km/h,” the statement said, adding that there is no significant impact or threat to Malaysia. — Bernama