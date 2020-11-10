Lacklustre atmosphere at Little India in Ipoh ahead of Deepavali celebration

Traders in Ipoh complained that sales had dropped drastically following the conditional movement control order. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 10 ― The lacklustre atmosphere and small crowd of visitors at Little India here, following the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Perak, has not stopped traders from operating as usual, ahead of Deepavali celebration.

A check by Bernama found instead of the usual colourful and lively atmoshpere as Hindus flock to shop at this time, the area in Jalan Lahat has turned somewhat gloomy.

Most traders when met complained that sales had dropped drastically but admitted that the CMCO imposed in the state since yesterday, is for the common good, in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Clothing retailer Surinderjit Singh, 52, who has been running the business with his wife, Harbhajan Kaur, 56, for the past 15 years said, customers who come by his stall this festive season not only buy in small quantities but also pick less expensive items.

“Response this year has been quite poor...previously people would buy two or three sets of new clothings but now they only by one because Deepavali visits are not allowed and they have less money to spend,” said the father of four.

As a result of the dip in sales, Surinderjit said with the help of his third son Prempal Singh, 25. they are now selling online, items such as Kurtis, Saris, Punjabi suits, Lengga skirts and the latest Palazo Kurta gowns imported from Mumbai, India at between RM25 and RM250.

It was also observed that the standard operating procedures (SOP) set were being adhered to, as thermometers, hand sanitizers and QR codes were made available and the usual carnival tents were not set up in the area.

Sadly there were also very few stalls selling traditional Indian foods such as muruku, vadai, and ladoo.

According to shopper Manjit Kaur Randev, 41, in abiding with the CMCO regulations, she came to Little India alone to buy clothes for her family.

“We have no mood to celebrate Deepavali this time, so I only bought one set of clothing each for myself and family members. Moreover several of my relatives are in the Klang Valley and will not be able to be here with us for the celebration,” she said. ― Bernama