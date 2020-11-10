Johor police receive nearly 5,000 applications to cross district, state lines on first day of CMCO

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay at the Skudai toll plaza roadblock in Johor Baru November 10, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — The Johor police have received a total of 4,898 applications to cross state and district borders on the first day of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the state yesterday, said its police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He revealed that out of the total figure, the police had approved 4,882 applications while 76 others were rejected.

“Among those applications that were approved were due to emergency and medical reasons, which are reasonable under the National Security Council (NSC) guidelines.

“However, the reason for the applications being rejected was because they were looking to travel to Covid-19 red zone areas,” said Ayob Khan after visiting a roadblock at the Skudai toll plaza during the second day of Johor’s CMCO here.

Ayob Khan added that the state police have also received applications for those wanting to celebrate the coming Deepavali celebrations.

However, he did not reveal if the police would give its approval.

“A total of 49 roadblocks have been set up under the state’s CMCO and Ops Benteng in the state that involve 595 police personnel,” he said.

For Johor’s CMCO, Ayob Khan said a total of 68 vehicles have been ordered to turn back after they attempted to enter the state, due to lack of a travel application or permit.

He warned that police will issue compounds against those who are stubborn and adamant on entering the state without prior approval.

“Do not claim that you are unaware on travelling guidelines during the CMCO as the entire country have been informed by the authorities,” said Ayob Khan.