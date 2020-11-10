Johor police chief confirms 60 cops quarantined for contact with murder suspect who has Covid-19

Ayob Khan said that all the affected police personnel have undergone screening for Covid-19, and were awaiting their results. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — Sixty policemen from the Segamat district headquarters in Johor have been put under home quarantine after coming into contact with a foreigner who tested positive for Covid-19 after being arrested on suspicion of murder, said Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

The Johor police chief said the 60 included officers and policemen. They were isolated since Monday after the suspect, a 29-year-old Myanmar national, tested positive for Covid-19 during a Health Ministry screening during his remand.

He also said immediate steps under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were taken after it was discovered that the suspect was positive for Covid-19.

“The suspect is among eight foreign migrant workers — who included seven Indonesians — who police detained for the murder of a Bangladeshi man in Segamat last Wednesday.

“Following that, the suspect, who is currently under remanded, tested positive for Covid-19 after a screening test,” said Ayob Khan after visiting a roadblock at the Skudai toll plaza during the second-day of Johor’s Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here today.

Ayob Khan said that all the affected police personnel have undergone screening for Covid-19, and were awaiting their results.

“If they test negative, the personnel would return to duty but those that test positive will be placed at a quarantine centre for treatment,” said Ayob Khan.

Despite the incident, he said the Segamat district police headquarters remains open.

He said the issue of manpower shortage was not serious as the Johor police contingent and neighbouring police districts would assist.

At present, the positive suspect has been placed in the Kluang Hospital in Kluang for observation and treatment.

It was learnt that 14 other detainees in the same lock-up, have so far tested negative for Covid-19.

On Thursday, a fight between two groups of foreign labourers in Taman Kenari, Bukit Siput here led to the stabbing of a Bangladeshi man and the death of his friend, also a Bangladeshi, who was rammed by a car.

Following the incident, police arrested seven Indonesians and one Myanmar national, aged 29 to 53.