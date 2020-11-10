How about giving other states Sabah’s RM1,000 special grant too, Penang exco asks Putrajaya

Penang lawmaker Yeoh Soon Hin says the federal government should consider extending the RM1,000 special grant for traders, taxi drivers, e-hailing drivers and tour guides in Covid-19 struck Sabah to other states. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 ― The federal government should consider extending the RM1,000 special grant for traders, taxi drivers, e-hailing drivers and tour guides in Covid-19 struck Sabah to other states, Penang lawmaker Yeoh Soon Hin said today.

The Penang executive councillor in charge of tourism and creative economy said Sabah is not the only state to have suffered economically from the pandemic.

“Sabah is one of the states worse hit by Covid-19, but tourism in all states in the country are badly hit by the pandemic,” he said in a statement.

He said traders and tour guides in other states were suffering with the imposition of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) as tourism activities are not allowed.

He claimed 3.6 million tourism players nationwide are on the verge of closing down, which would lead to widespread unemployment.

Soo said it is critical to give tourism players a lifeline to stay afloat during the CMCO and also for them to retain employment.

“The RM10 million allocation for the upkeep of heritage buildings should also be extended to all states,” he said.

He also asked that the federal government consider extending wage subsidies for employers so that affected companies can maintain their business during this period without laying off workers.

“The federal government should also negotiate with the banks to extend the moratorium which, along with the wage subsidy, would improve the liquidity of the businesses,” he said.