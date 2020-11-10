Hindus in Penang can conduct prayers in temples during Deepavali subject to strict SOPs, says exco

Penang Social Development and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng said devotees can conduct prayers in temples on November 14 between 5am and 10pm. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 — Hindus can conduct prayers in temples during Deepavali between November 13 and 15 subject to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) including limiting the number of devotees to 30 at any one time, said state exco Chong Eng.

The Social Development and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman said devotees can conduct prayers in temples on November 14 between 5am and 10pm.

“For prayer sessions on November 13 and 15, temple opening hours are as usual from 7am to 10pm,” she said in a statement today.

Chong said the number of devotees in each temple are limited to a maximum of 30 depending on the size of the temple while taking into account the one-metre physical distance rule.

She said all prayer sessions must be in compliance with the SOPs of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

She stressed that only prayers are allowed in the temples while other scheduled activities such as religious and cultural classes are not allowed on-site during the CMCO.

“Dine-in and gatherings of large crowds are prohibited,” she said.

Chong reminded all temple committees and devotees to always keep to the SOPs of maintaining a physical distance of one metre, contact tracing registration, body temperature checks, wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers and regular cleaning and disinfection of the temples.

“The committee of each place of worship must be responsible for ensuring adherence to SOPs to reduce the risks of the spread of Covid-19 within their premises,” she said.