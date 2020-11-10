Education Ministry reminds teachers to continue teaching and learning process despite school closure

Habibah Abdul Rahim said the Ministry of Education (MOE) had issued guidelines for teachers to implement home-based learning accordingly. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 10 — The closure of all schools following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until the end of this year’s school term on December 17 and 18 is not a time for teachers to go on holiday but to continue the teaching and learning (PdP) process, said director-general of Education Datuk Habibah Abdul Rahim.

She said the Ministry of Education (MOE) had issued guidelines for teachers to implement home-based learning accordingly.

“Guidelines for Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) can be accessed by teachers via the MOE portal,” she told a media briefing at the MOE here today.

She also reminded all teachers to be at their respective stations during the implementation of the CMCO, while school administrators were urged to ensure teachers and students implemented the PdP through PdPR.

“Notifications have been distributed to schools through the Education Department so that learning sessions can continue to be implemented,” she said.

Habibah said teachers would be allowed to go to school and use the facilities there during the CMCO period, but would have to get the approval and scheduling from their respective department heads, principals or headmasters first.

On Sunday, Senior Education Minister Dr Radzi Jidin announced that all schools nationwide would be closed from November 9 until the school term ends.

According to Radzi, the decision was made following the enforcement of the CMCO from November 9 until December 6 involving all states in the Peninsula, except Kelantan, Pahang and Perlis, to break the Covid-19 chain of infection. — Bernama