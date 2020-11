A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Ministry of Health said today it has identified three new Covid-19 clusters in Sabah and one in Kelantan.

They were named the Liawan, Tatahan and GK Tawau clusters in Sabah, and the Kube cluster in Kelantan.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that the Rinting cluster in Johor, Semarak and Sabindo clusters in Sabah and Jelok cluster in Selangor have come to an end.

