Budget 2021: Selangor Bersatu chief backs RM8.6m allocation for ‘community group’, says reps will be govt’s eyes in Opposition states

Selangor Bersatu chief Abdul Rashid Asari said PeKT activists will be placed in the local government and paid a monthly allowance of RM2,000. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Selangor Bersatu chief Abdul Rashid Asari has reportedly said that Penggerak Komuniti Tempatan (PeKT) will represent the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in Opposition-ruled states.

The civil group, which falls under the Housing and Local Government Ministry, received an allocation of RM8.6 million under the recently tabled Budget 2021.

“PeKT activists will be placed in the local government and paid a monthly allowance of RM2,000,” Abdul Rashid was quoted saying.

“They will also receive RM10,000 annual allocation for their services in these Opposition states.”

He added that PeKT members will serve in local councils in the Opposition states of Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan where they “are equivalent to councillors but without a seat”.

He added that PeKT members will be drawn from PN party members.

Rashid said that Selangor PeKT will appoint 288 members based on the number of seats held by the PN government in the state.

“They will be paid allowances and allocations so that they can perform their duties responsibly and with dedication although they are in Opposition states.

“They have a heavy responsibility to ensure their areas are getting the right service,” Rashid said.

The launch of PeKT has been the subject of some scrutiny.

During his parliamentary debate of Budget 2021, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim accused PeKT of being a politically motivated tool, saying its RM8.6 million would be better spent if channelled to Covid-19 frontliners instead.