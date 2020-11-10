Air Selangor: Pollution level at water treatment plants drop

Residents fill their pails at a water point in Keramat AU2 following the latest water disruption October 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The level of odour pollution at the Muka Sauk Water Treatment Plant (LRA), Rantau Panjang has dropped to 4 TON (threshold odour number) as at 7pm today while that for Sungai Selangor LRA Phases (SSP) 1, 2 and 3 has decreased to 3 TON.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications chief Elina Baseri, in a statement, said following the latest readings, all LRAs were still not operational due to contamination of raw water sources detected early this morning.

"The work stoppage has caused Air Selangor to be unable to produce 2,857 million litres of water a day, causing unscheduled water supply disruptions to consumers in 1,279 areas," she said.

Elina said 84 water trucks had been mobilised to critical premises as well as affected residential areas.

He said alternative water supply can be obtained at 17 Local Service Centre (PKS) starting at 8pm.

She said the PKSs were in Petaling, namely Kota Damansara and Jalan Harapan Section 17, in Klang (As-Saadah Mosque and Shah Alam City Council), in Gombak (Jalan 23/56 AU3 Keramat and AEON Big Ampang) and in Kuala Lumpur (Federal Territory Mosque parking lot and next to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital football field).

As for the public taps, the locations are Jalan Merah Silu and Jalan USJ 2/2 (Petaling), Lembah Jaya Selatan and AU3 Keramat (Gombak), Persiaran Setia Murni (Klang), Padang Merbok and Institut Kefahaman Islam Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur) and Tanjung Karang bus station (Kuala Selangor).

"Air Selangor advises consumers to comply with the rules of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) when collecting water from tankers and public taps," she said.

Further information on unscheduled water supply disruptions will be announced from time to time through all Air Selangor communication mediums including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, the Air Selangor application and website at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama



