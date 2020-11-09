Sufficient supply of basic necessities throughout CMCO, Deepavali in Penang, says state ministry director

Penang branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said a check conducted on November 7 found no increase in the price of goods at selected supermarkets and grocery stores. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, Nov 9 — There is sufficient supply of basic necessities for the people in Penang throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period and for preparations in conjunction with this year’s Deepavali festival.

He said among the basic necessities monitored were sugar, cooking oil, flour, rice, white bread, milk powder, chicken, vegetables, eggs, onions, face masks and sanitisers.

“Overall, there is no panic buying. However, there is an increase in purchases possibly due to the preparations by the Indian community who will celebrate Deevapali on November 14.

“In general, the trend is normal purchase at premises inspected by Penang KPDNHEP officials while the supply of goods at the manufacturer and wholesaler level is sufficient, stable and able to meet current demand,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Ridzuan advised consumers not to make unusual purchases as the supply of daily essentials is guaranteed to be sufficient. He told traders to ensure that the goods sold are clearly marked with price tags to make it easier for consumers to obtain price information before making a purchase.

At the same time he warned traders not to raise prices of goods and that action could be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, and if found guilty of concealing controlled goods, the perpetrator can be prosecuted under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama