Putrajaya puts Kg Sabah Baru in Lahad Datu, Sabah under EMCO beginning tomorrow

Police conduct road blocks at the Jepalang Toll in Perak as the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is reimposed following the spike in Covid-19 cases, November 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Putrajaya has announced today that Kg Sabah Baru in Lahad Datu, Sabah will undergo enhanced movement control order (EMCO) effective tomorrow after recognising a spike of Covid-19 cases in that area.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri told the media as of yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) performed a total of 441 screenings and 102 individuals are positive Covid-19.

“On the advice and risk assessment by the MOH, a special session today agreed to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kg Sabah Baru, Lahad Datu effective November 10 until November 23,” he said in a press briefing.

However, Ismail said that one household representative will be allowed to travel across the EMCO line to go to the bank.

He added that the Mutiara Kasih Flats and Taman Khazanah Indah also in Lahad Datu will extend their previous EMCO implementation for another 14 days starting from tomorrow until November 23.

He added that EMCO in Putra Point in Nilai, Negri Sembilan and Plaza Hentian Kajang in Hulu Langat, Selangor will also continue until November 24.

The senior minister said that EMCO in Kampung Haji Baki in Kuching, Sarawak will continue until November 24 as for the result of screenings are yet to be received but MOH decided that if no positive cases recorded, the EMCO will end earlier.

Meanwhile, Felda Umas in Kalabakan, Sabah and Kg Sungai Emas in Hulu Langat, Selangor ended its EMCO period as early as today and tomorrow respectively due to the decrease of positive cases in those communities.