Political games can stifle Malaysia’s economic growth too, PAS’ Nik Zawawi tells Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Excessive politicking could also stunt a nation’s economic growth, said Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh in a clear retort to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s concern over the nation’s projected gross domestic product (GDP).

Anwar had earlier this morning stated the Ministry of Finance’s projected GDP of 8.6 per cent to 9.6 per cent as “unrealistic”, stating that other economic barometres indicate that it should be around 6.5 per cent.

In his debate of the Budget 2021 today, Nik Zawawi stated that while economic projections can go either way, it is not impossible to achieve if politicians from both sides of the divide united and worked with the government.

He also chided Anwar, without naming him directly, over the Port Dickson MP’s claims that he had enough majority support in the Dewan Rakyat to form a new government.

“If we unite with one another, I see that the economic projections mentioned by the finance minister are achievable.

“But if we look at our country, while we are facing Covid-19, facing an economic situation on a global scale, at times, it also faces political games that are extremely unhealthy.

“There is an individual claiming he had a big majority, to over leadership of the country, that is such a serious and big issue facing the country because such issues could see the nation’s economy shrink.

“If we look at the past few months, how the stock market went down. Such actions are very unprofessional and should not have happened if we deem our country to be a developed country,’’ he said.

In September, Anwar announced during a press conference that he had enough majority support to form a new government and had met the King to present the exact details.

However, in October, the King stated that while Anwar had presented his details in an audience, the Opposition Leader did not furnish the names of MPs who he claimed supported him.