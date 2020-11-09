NSC to discuss matter of working from home in non-CMCO areas tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

A man works from the comfort of home during phase three of the movement control order in Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The National Security Council (MKN) will discuss whether employees in states unaffected by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will continue working at offices or from home at a special meeting tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he will discuss the matter with the Public Service Department director-general and the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).

“Schools have been closed and many parents are still working, including in Pahang, Perlis and Kelantan, who cannot take care of their children at home because of the closures.

“We understand this matter and Insyaallah, I will bring it up at the MKN meeting,” he said at the daily recovery movement control order (RMCO) media conference today.

He also said that the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will decide whether childcare centres will be allowed to operate in states not affected by the CMCO.

If childcare centres are allowed to operate, then standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be adhered to fully by operators to ensure the safety and health of children under their care

Last Saturday, the government decided to enforce the CMCO in all states in Peninsular Malaysia except Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan, beginning November 9 till December 6.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the compliance taskforce led by the Royal Malaysia Police will monitor the SOPs in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations on November 14.

“The taskforce will conduct patrols, and as we can see during Hari Raya, the police conducted patrols in villages and residential areas. That’s why we could see action taken at residences because there were guests exceeding the allowed limit.

“For Deepavali, we allow 20 guests at Hindu devotees’ houses; if there are more then action can be taken,” he said. — Bernama