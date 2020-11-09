Najib’s 1MDB trial resheduled to Dec 14 due to CMCO

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The High Court has fixed December 14 -17 to continue hearing Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, told the media that the trial was supposed to resume tomorrow until November 12 before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah but was postponed due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“We have been notified on the hearing dates by deputy registrar of the High Court, Farah Azura Mohd Saad via an e-mail this morning,” he said

When the trial resumes, the defence is expected to continue to cross-examine 1MDB’s former chief executive officer, Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman.

On October 5, the court adjourned the trial to Oct 19 after allowing the defence’s application to postpone the case as the former prime minister was under a two-week home quarantine following his return from Sabah after campaigning in the snap election in the state last month.

The court had also rescheduled the trial dates to tomorrow due to the CMCO.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. — Bernama