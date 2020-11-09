Kelantan state assembly approves salary increment for members beginning January 2021

The remuneration will be enforced starting from January 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Kelantan state assembly has approved the remuneration of State assemblypersons and senior members in the Kelantan government.

Online news portal Malaysiakini reported that Kelantan deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah tabled the 2020 amendment state assembly bill (RUU) today as an enactment and has been read three times in the state assembly .

The remuneration will be enforced starting from January 2021.

“Amendments were tabled following the latest challenging circumstances for members of the administration and Assemblypersons.

“He said this was to be in par on allowances given in other states,” Mohd Amar said while tabling the motion.

He said the duties of the assemblypersons are getting heavier especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, the government proposes amendments to the bill.

“It is hoped that this amendment will encourage the administration and the honourable members to work harder and help to serve the people to the maximum,” he said.

However, the amount of the increments was not mentioned during the enactment but Malaysiakini reported that state assemblymen and administration officials are expected to receive RM3,000 to RM5000 each.

After the motion was tabled, Kelantan state assembly speaker Datuk Seri Abdullah Yaakob gave way for the proposal to be debated, but the motion was unanimously approved.