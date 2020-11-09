JPJ, Immigration in pilot project to improve govt delivery system, says chief secretary to the govt

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the pilot project, which would be carried out for six months starting this month, would focus on enhancing end-to-end (E2E) service, improving workflow and reducing counter service. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — The Road Transport Department and Immigration Department have been selected to participate in a pilot project to improve government delivery system post Covid-19, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He added that both agencies were chosen as they were the frontliners in providing direct and high-impact services to the people and business community.

“Through this pilot project, it is hoped that the service for the people could be further expedited and facilitated, to reduce the number of visitors for counter service and increase consumer’s satisfaction,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said this in his speech when launching the Pilot Project on Government Delivery System Towards Embracing the New Norms Post Covid-19 here, today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) in a statement said it was directed to outline and coordinate the strategies for the post-Covid-19 government delivery system.

“Focus would be on digitalising the service delivery by leveraging on Industry 4.0 which leads to E2E service,” the statement said.

It added that the government aimed to increase the service delivery rate by 40 per cent by end of this year, compared to 2019 target of 20.2 per cent for full E2E service. — Bernama