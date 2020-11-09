Ismail Sabri: 717 arrested for RMCO violations

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke at a press conference on the development of the RMCP at Wisma Pertahanan, Ministry of Defence, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Police arrested 717 people yesterday for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that 11 individuals were remanded, two were released on bail, while the rest were issued compounds.

Ismail said the most common offence committed yesterday was failure to maintain physical distancing, which accounted for 205 arrests.

“A hundred and eighteen arrests were due failure to wear face masks, and another 110 arrests. were for premises that remained open past the RMCO time limit,” Ismail said in a statement.

Another 73 arrests were due to either premises failing to provide check-in equipment, or of those who did not record their personal details when entering a premise.

“Other arrests include 103 who took part in activities at entertainment centres, 63 who crossed state or district borders without permission, and 73 who were carrying more than the prescribed limit of passengers in their vehicles,” Ismail said.

He said a further eight were apprehended for unspecified violations.

The Compliance Operation Task Force headed by the police conducted 50,962 checks yesterday of various locations including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker centres, farmers’ markets, religious sites and recreational sites.

Ismail said Ops Benteng — an effort to curb the entry of undocumented migrants — resulted in 22 arrests and the seizure of three and vehicles.

He added that 24 sanitisation operations were conducted yesterday in 137 zones across Sabah, Malacca, Kedah, Penang, Sarawak, Terengganu, and Kuala Lumpur.

Furthermore, from July 24 to yesterday, he said a total of 63,519 people had returned to Malaysia from overseas.

Of that number, 9,711 are quarantined at designated quarantine centres, whilst 384 are at hospitals for treatment. The remaining 53,424 have been discharged and allowed to go home.

Ismail added that checks by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry showed that essential goods were sufficient and easily available nationwide.