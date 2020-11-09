Helicopter crash: Former naval officer Mohamed Sabri laid to rest

Farhan Hasif (2nd left) carries the body of his father Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohd Rawi at the Subang USJ22 Muslim cemetery, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The remains of a former naval officer, Commander (Rtd) Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, who perished in yesterday’s helicopter crash, were laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery, Batu Caves at 2.20pm today.

Besides family members and friends, the funeral was also attended by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany as well as several naval officers.

According to the deceased youngest brother, Mohd Faris Baharom, 40, Mohamed Sabri was an aviation enthusiast and would often take him (Mohd Faris) on his flights.

“He took care of our mother since our father passed away and I would always visit them...he was like a father to me,” he told reporters after the funeral, here today.

Mohamed Sabri, who was a bachelor, took care of his mother, Intan Omar, 76 when his father Baharom Ismail passed away in 2006 at the age of 63.

He was the second of six siblings.

One of his close friends, Zulaziz Buang, 57, who has known the deceased since he was six, described Mohamed Sabri as a filial son and a loyal friend.

Mohamed Sabri and Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohd Rawi, 41, were killed when their helicopter, which was believed to have collided with another helicopter mid-air, crashed at around noon yesterday in Taman Melawati, Ampang, near here.

Meanwhile, Mohd Reza when met by reporters after the funeral said Mohamed Sabri had left behind a legacy in the RMN, setting a benchmark of high flight standards to those who are still in service.

“He was a friend...he retired 10 years ago but was still concerned about the RMN, particularly the air wing,” he said.

Mohamed Sabri was among the earliest naval officers to venture into aviation and during his service, he was actively involved with the naval air wing. — Bernama