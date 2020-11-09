Health Ministry: Six new Covid-19 clusters detected, including Perigi in Selangor, Seri Terapi in KL and Harmoni in Putrajaya

Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Putrajaya has identified six new clusters, two of which are in Sabah, one each in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Johor.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said the clusters in Sabah, dubbed Nahaba and Numbak clusters, were detected in Kota Belud and Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, four clusters were identified on the peninsula, namely Perigi (Selangor), Seri Terapi cluster (Kuala Lumpur), Harmoni cluster (Putrajaya), and Padang cluster (Johor).

“The index patient for Nahaba cluster was detected positive for Covid-19 through symptomatic screening on November 4 and close contact screenings has resulted another 24 positive cases and are being treated at Seri Bayu Pirasan low risk quarantine centre in Kota Belud, Sabah,” he told in a press conference.

He added that 65 individuals had been screened under the cluster but 40 were found negative.

The origin of the Numbak cluster in Sabah was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case on October 17.

Close contact screenings were conducted and seven positive cases were reported.

“Up to 12pm today, 21 individuals have been screened under the Numbak cluster, with eight (three new cases) confirmed positive cases, seven confirmed negative and nine others still waiting for results,” he said.

The index patient of the Perigi cluster in Selangor was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case on October 15.

Subsequent close contact screenings were conducted and 38 more positive cases were identified.

As of 12pm today, 124 individuals have been screened under the Perigi cluster, with 39 confirmed positive cases and 85 still waiting for results.

The Seri Terapi cluster was found to be originating from a Covid-19 positive case discovered through symptomatic screenings done on November 3.

As of 12pm today, 126 individuals have been screened under the Seri Terapi cluster, with 12 confirmed positive cases, eight negative cases and 106 more still waiting for results.

The index patient for Harmoni cluster was identified through on-site screening on November 7 and is currently receiving treatment in Sungai Buloh Hospital.

As of 12pm today, 50 individuals have been screened under the Harmoni cluster, with five confirmed positive cases, 28 negative cases and 17 more still waiting for results.

The Padang cluster was found to be originating from symptomatic screening on November 5 and found four more positive cases from close contact screenings.

As of 12pm today, 338 individuals have been screened under the Padang cluster, with five confirmed positive cases, 173 negative cases and 160 more still waiting for results.

Dr Noor Hisham also mentioned that the Bah Perdana cluster ended today involving areas in Kuala Lumpur.