Don’t extend EMCO in Mutiara Kasih Apartment, Taman Khazanah Indah, urge Sabah residents over fears of job losses, income

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had today announced an extension of the EMCO for 14 days beginning tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa LAHAD DATU, Nov 9 — Mutiara Kasih Apartment and Taman Khazanah Indah residents today requested that the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced in their area not to be extended over fears that they would lose their jobs and income.

Resident Rabiani Baba, 37, asked that the EMCO be lifted to enable residents to resume work after a month of complying with the order.

“I have a business to run, there are neighbours who need to work, we understand the need for the EMCO but there are employers who cannot wait for us.

“Some of the residents work and earn a daily wage, we all have families we need to feed,” she told reporters here tonight.

She, along with 100 residents, had just finished protesting peacefully at Mutiara Kasih Apartments tonight. Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor was on hand to calm the residents after which they agreed to disperse.

Both locations had been under the EMCO from October 13-26, and it was extended until today.

Meanwhile, in the Sabah government’s daily briefing on Covid-19 in Kota Kinabalu tonight, state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state government understood the concerns raised by the residents.

He said the state government would ask the National Security Council (MKN) and the Sabah State Health Department to re-evaluate the areas and to report at the next MKN meeting.

“I urge the residents to remain calm, whatever decision made is for the common good. I do not think the Health Ministry would make any decision that would inconvenience the public.

“Covid-19 is very frightening, so for the time being please wait for the reevaluation. I ask for all parties to be patient for now,” he added. — Bernama