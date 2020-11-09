Chief minister: A-G gives Sarawak’s 2019 financial accounts clean bill of health for 18th year in row

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government would prioritise the implementation of development programmes and public investments to ensure the development agenda is met and the benefits are enjoyed by the people. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 9 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said Sarawak’s 2019 financial accounts have earned the state a clean bill of health for the 18th consecutive year from the auditor-general.

“This is a clear indication of the state’s continuous sound financial management in exercising financial prudence and discipline at all levels,” he said when tabling the State Budget 2021 at the Sarawak State Assembly.

“However, we must not be complacent. We must look ahead and plan well. We have the sacred responsibility to spend prudently and wisely for the benefit and welfare of the people,” he added.

He urged all controlling officers of the various state ministries, agencies, statutory bodies and local authorities to continue adopting and exercising good governance and practices, responsible financial management and inculcate integrity in their everyday life.

He said the state government would prioritise the implementation of development programmes and public investments to ensure the development agenda is met and the benefits are enjoyed by the people.

“As such, my administration is always emphasising the need to ensure value for money and prioritise spending that will warrant savings and cost optimisation through the adoption of a Value Management Framework in the planning and implementation of development projects,” the chief minister said.

He said in spite of the criticism made against his administration by some quarters that Sarawak would be bankrupt in three years’ time, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has shown that it has been able to manage its financial resources prudently and even increase the state’s revenue.

“While I accept criticism is part of democracy, it cannot be based on wild and baseless allegations, as sooner or later, the people will know. And the truth will prevail,” he said.

The chief minister also put on record the state’s immense debt and gratitude to those who served and continue to serve on the frontline to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There has been a lot of hardship and suffering, and we mourn those who have passed.

“However, as long as we are united and remain steadfast, we shall overcome this crisis,” he said, adding that the battle against Covid-19 will be an arduous and drawn-out task.

He added the state Budget is “a manifestation of the state government’s total commitment to steering Sarawak out of this crisis, for all to recover, rebuild and become stronger”.