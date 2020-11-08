Sarawak CM: State govt waiting for EC to finalise election SOPs to follow amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (seated) speaks to the press after chairing the PBB supreme council meeting, flanked by deputy presidents Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Emas (left) and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Nov 8 — The Sarawak government is still awaiting for the Election Commission (EC) to finalise the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed during an election amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“We will be advised by the EC should an election be held but currently, there is not much information on the SOPs as it is still being finalised,” said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg during an press conference after chairing the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council meeting at its party headquarters here today.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, said they will be informed by the EC accordingly once the SOPs are ready and such procedures will need to be observed by all political parties that are contesting in the next state election.

He also remarked that the party would be strengthening its machinery across the state in preparation for the election as well as keeping their members updated with the latest SOPs for campaigning during election once available.

“During the PBB supreme council meeting earlier, members have also provide their feedbacks to the party leadership on ways to strengthen the party in facing the challenges ahead, such as the impact of the Covid-19 on the economy,” said Abang Johari.

State Legislative Assembly (DUN) speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar had recently clarified the current DUN tenure will expire on June 6 next year and election must be called within two months from the expiry of the DUN.

Abang Johari had also recently stated the state government would not rush into holding a state election as public health comes first in the battle against Covid-19. — Borneo Post