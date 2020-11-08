Sabah CM hands out food baskets to target groups affected by Covid-19

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor today delivered food aid baskets to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, Nov 8 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor today personally delivered food aid baskets to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

A statement issued here today said he handed over the aid to village representatives of the Sulaman and Pantai Dalit state constituencies to be distributed to the affected villagers following the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) there.

However, the amount of aid was not specified in the statement.

Hajiji is the state assemblyman for Sulaman and also Bersatu Tuaran division chief.

Meanwhile, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said so far, 148,394 food baskets had been distributed to target groups in Sabah. — Bernama