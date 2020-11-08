Melaka State Assembly sitting postponed, says deputy speaker

MELAKA, Nov 8 — The Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting which is scheduled to be held for three days starting tomorrow, has been postponed to new dates to be fixed later, said deputy speaker Datuk Ghazale Muhamad.

“All 28 state assemblymen have received the postponement notice this morning,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Ghazale, however, did not disclose any reason for the postponement.

The federal government had issued a directive yesterday to enforce the conditional movement control order in the peninsula for four weeks beginning tomorrow, except for Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan, following the rise of Covid-19 cases recently.

A total of 322 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Melaka as of yesterday. — Bernama