Kedah Islamic affairs chief says religious activities allowed in state during CMCO

Muslims attending Friday prayers at the Penang State Mosque in George Town May 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Nov 8 — Religious activities at mosques and suraus in Kedah during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which will be implemented from tomorrow until Dec 6, will be allowed to be held subject to certain conditions.

Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department director Mohd Yusri Md Daud said however, all mosques and surau would only be opened one hour before call for prayers and one and a half hour before Friday prayers.

“Congregation attendance for obligatory and Friday prayers in the green and yellow zones would be according to mosque and surau capacity and must adhere to the one-metre physical distancing rules.

“As for mosques and surau in the red zone, only 40 people are allowed to attend Friday prayers and a maximum of 12 people for obligatory prayers,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said mosques and suraus are also required to set up a counter to check body temperature, sanitise hands and record attendance of congregation members adding that those with symptoms such as fever, breathing difficulty and sore throat should not be allowed to enter the premises.

He said congregation members are also required to leave the mosque or surau immediately after performing prayers and they are not allowed to gather in or outside the premises.

Mohd Yusri said programmes such as talks, lectures and religious classes are still allowed to be held but not more than 30 minutes and subject to compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities set by the authorities.

“Large-scale programmes are not allowed to be held during the period, while funeral prayers can only be performed and attended by mosque officials as well as immediate family members,” he said. — Bernama