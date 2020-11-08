Helicopter crash: Flight training not included in CMCO restricted activities, says ministry source

One of the helicopters that crashed in Melawati on November 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Flight training activities, including those conducted under private companies, are not restricted during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, according to a source from the Transport Ministry.

“This is because it (flight training) is not listed under the activities which are prohibited flying schools can operate according to the SOP (standard operating procedures),” the source said in a brief response to Bernama when asked on the matter.

Checks by Bernama on the SOP for transportation found that general aviation services including the operation of businesses and private jets were allowed during the CMCO.

The country was shocked today following the mid-air collision of two helicopters in Taman Melawati near Ampang at around noon today, which caused one of them to crash, claiming the lives of two crew members.

The incident involving the G2CA-type helicopters (9M-HCA & 9M-HCB) during flight training, in which they were heading from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport in Subang to Genting Sempah.

Meanwhile, police and firefighters were still in the process of removing the wreckage of the 9M-HCB helicopter from the scene.

The police have also closed the road to traffic about 100m away from the scene near the Hillside Apartment in Jalan Taman Melawati while media practitioners were only allowed to view the process from about 30m away. — Bernama