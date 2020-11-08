Health D-G: Two new Covid-19 clusters found including one spanning Selangor, Kelantan, Negri

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Two new Covid-19 clusters were detected as of today, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The first was the Ikhtisas Cluster involving the Petaling and Klang districts of Selangor, the Jeli district in Kelantan and Seremban in Negri Sembilan.

“The index case of this cluster, case 33,112 tested positive from pre-operation Covid-19 screening on October 29 and was admitted to Sungai Buloh hospital.

“Close contact tracing has detected 21 more cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement today.

Up until noon today, 362 individuals were screened, with 22 testing positive (eight are newly confirmed cases), 213 tested negative while 127 are still awaiting test results.

“As for the Berendam Cluster, this new cluster involves the Alor Gajah district in Melaka.

“The index cases of this cluster are case 32,489; 39,353; and 39,354, where they tested positive from a screening of symptomatic individuals on October 30,” he said.

Close contacts screening for this cluster found five Covid-19 positive cases and all have been admitted to the Melaka Hospital.

“As of today at 12 noon, 1,861 individuals were screened where eight were tested positive (three new cases), 109 were tested negative and 1,744 are awaiting results.

He also said two Covid-19 infection clusters were considered to be ended.

They are the Putra Cluster, which involves Bintulu district in Sarawak, and the Kuarters Cluster involving the Tongod, Telupi and Kinabatangan districts in Sabah.

As of today, 190 individuals were screened for the Putra Cluster, where five were tested positive for the virus, and the remaining 185 individuals have tested negative.

“For the Kuarters Cluster, as of today (November 8) 1,432 individuals were screened and nine tested positive for the virus while 1,423 have tested negative,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

No deaths were found in the Putra and Kuarters clusters.