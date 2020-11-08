CM: Sarawak gets more than just state infrastructure development allocation

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said that the allocated amount for the state infrastructure development should not be an issue as allocations for the other sectors could also be enjoyed in Sarawak. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 8 — Sarawak is benefitting more than just from the RM4.5 billion infrastructure development announced in the Budget 2021 as there are other form of allocations which were also proposed to be channelled to the state under the budget.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said that the allocated amount for the state infrastructure development should not be an issue as allocations for the other sectors could also be enjoyed in Sarawak.

“To me this is not an issue. This is the biggest budget despite the Covid-19 pandemic and at the same time we want to revive our national economy,” he told reporters after chairing the supreme council meeting of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), in which he is the party president, here.

He said besides the RM4.5 billion allocation, there are other allocations such as the mobile banking in Sarawak rural areas, incentives to those affected by Covid-19, welfare and community development assistance, as well as consumers affair and education for the state’s benefit.

“These will impact positively to Sarawak, it is actually more than RM4.5 billion including these allocations for various ministries,” he said.

On the Sarawak Budget that he would be tabling at the state assembly tomorrow, Abang Johari, who is also the State Finance Minister, said that it would still be development and rural bias, but with slightly less amounts due to the Covid-19 pandemic faced by the state. — Bernama